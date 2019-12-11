Cattaraugus County man enters guilty plea to rape and criminal sex act charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–35-year-old Dennis Park of Conewango pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and criminal sex act on Tuesday.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Jamestown in two incidents from July 2018.

Park entered the pleas before a second trial attempt, the first attempt being declared a mistrial in August.

Jamestown Police say he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint during an incident near a laundromat on Marion Street. Park pleaded guilty to a similar act behind a Jamestown factory.

He previously served time in Gowanda Correctional Facility for first-degree rape, according to the state correctional database.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 9, 2020.