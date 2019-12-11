Breaking News
Orchard Park man charged with vehicular manslaughter in West Seneca crash
Closings
There are currently 93 active closings. Click for more details.

Cattaraugus County man enters guilty plea to rape and criminal sex act charges

Cattaraugus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–35-year-old Dennis Park of Conewango pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and criminal sex act on Tuesday.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Jamestown in two incidents from July 2018.

Park entered the pleas before a second trial attempt, the first attempt being declared a mistrial in August.

Jamestown Police say he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint during an incident near a laundromat on Marion Street. Park pleaded guilty to a similar act behind a Jamestown factory.

He previously served time in Gowanda Correctional Facility for first-degree rape, according to the state correctional database.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 9, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss