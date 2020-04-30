Cattaraugus County mother finds unique way to celebrate daughter’s first birthday

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A woman in Franklinville found a unique way to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday during the pandemic.

Harper is turning one-year-old on May 25th.

Her mother Alivia posted on Facebook, asking for people to send cards to Harper so she can open them on her birthday.

Alivia says a birthday parade was out of the question because Harper is too young to understand.

She’s hoping Harper looks back one day and sees the support and love people gave her on her first birthday.

And so far, her request has been a success.

If you want to send Harper a card for her first birthday, you can send it to:

PO Box 184

Franklinville, NY 14737