1  of  2
Coronavirus
NY assembling “army” to trace coronavirus Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Niagara County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

Cattaraugus County mother finds unique way to celebrate daughter’s first birthday

Cattaraugus County

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A woman in Franklinville found a unique way to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday during the pandemic.

Harper is turning one-year-old on May 25th.

Her mother Alivia posted on Facebook, asking for people to send cards to Harper so she can open them on her birthday.

Alivia says a birthday parade was out of the question because Harper is too young to understand.

She’s hoping Harper looks back one day and sees the support and love people gave her on her first birthday.

And so far, her request has been a success.

If you want to send Harper a card for her first birthday, you can send it to:

PO Box 184

Franklinville, NY 14737

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss