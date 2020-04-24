Cattaraugus County reports second death from COVID-19, 35 total cases

1  of  4
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A second person has died from COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County.

The deceased is a 44-year-old man with extensive underlying health conditions who developed “sudden respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness despite
aggressive medical treatment”, the Cattaraugus County Health Department said in a press release Friday.

The county currently has 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty-three people have recovered.

You can find the case tracker map for the county here.

