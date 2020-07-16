Cattaraugus County Sheriff warns of phone scam

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new phone scam that’s been targeting people on their home phones and cell phones.

The calls come from the number (833) 928-2152, and the caller claims to work for Microsoft Computer Security Company.

During the call, the scammer will ask the person answering to turn on their computer and log in so they can refund payments. The caller will say their company is going out of business.

Anyone who receives a call like this is encouraged to contact police.

