Breaking News
Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants under DACA
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff warns of phone scam

Cattaraugus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Cattaraugus County are warning the public of a phone scam.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been receiving calls from residents saying they’ve been contacted by an individual claiming to be from the gas and electric company.

The individual is calling and saying you are eligible to receive a refund for overpayment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the person then directs you to follow several prompts, which will lead to personal information, and you ultimately being scammed.

Officials ask the public not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss