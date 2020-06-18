Cattaraugus County Sheriff warns of phone scam

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Cattaraugus County are warning the public of a phone scam.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been receiving calls from residents saying they’ve been contacted by an individual claiming to be from the gas and electric company.

The individual is calling and saying you are eligible to receive a refund for overpayment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the person then directs you to follow several prompts, which will lead to personal information, and you ultimately being scammed.

Officials ask the public not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone.

