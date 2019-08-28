Cattaraugus County Sheriff warns of phone scammers pretending to be SSA

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

According to them, scammers are calling people and pretending to be from the Social Security Administration. This is not the case.

The callers ask people to press number one on their phones in an attempt to gain personal information.

The Social Security Administration does not call people. All of their communication is done by mail.

If anyone receives a call from one of these scammers, they are asked to call their local police agency.