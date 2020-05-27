Cattaraugus County Sheriff warns of scammers posing to be grandchildren over the phone

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam where callers are claiming to be a grandchild or child in trouble with the police.

Officials say they’ve received calls about this from several area residents.

The caller, posing as the family member, will explain the situation and ask for money to help bail them out, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials warn the public not to give out any personal information to anyone over the phone.

