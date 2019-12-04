Cattaraugus County Sheriff warns of social security phone scam

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A warning of a phone call scam is coming fro the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Officials are saying the caller is claiming to be a representative of the Social Security Bureau.

People who receive the call are being asked to provide the last four digits of their social security number and to send money to the caller to clear up and alleged warrant for their arrest.

The caller gave detailed information such as a badge number, case number, and a warrant number claiming the warrant is from the State of Texas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials ask you do not release any personal information over the phone if you receive this call. Residents are encouraged to call their local police agency.