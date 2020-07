CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents about scammers reportedly calling saying they are from Amazon.

Officials say the callers are requesting personal info to include social security numbers and bank routing numbers, among other things.

They ask residents not to release any personal information or return any calls to this number.

Residents are encouraged to call their local police agency if they receive such a call.