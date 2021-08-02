Cattaraugus County woman accused of killing dog in front of child

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County woman has been accused of fatally shooting a dog in front of a child.

New York State police arrested Jaki Ras, 51, this past Tuesday. According to police, someone reported a gunshot near a residence on Weaver Road in the Town of Yorkshire.

After investigating, Troopers charged Ras with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated cruelty to animals.

She was released with court appearance tickets.

