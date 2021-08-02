Cattaraugus County woman accused of killing dog in front of child

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County woman has been accused of fatally shooting a dog in front of a child.
New York State police arrested Jaki Ras, 51, this past Tuesday. According to police, someone reported a gunshot near a residence on Weaver Road in the Town of Yorkshire.
After investigating, Troopers charged Ras with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated cruelty to animals.
She was released with court appearance tickets.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.