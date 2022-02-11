Cattaraugus Sheriff’s office searching for man missing since Wednesday

ASHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is investigating a missing person following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s office, David Jeffery, 61, has been missing since the incident, as he was not located at the scene of the crash. His blue Ford F-150 was found around 3:30 a.m. over a small embankment on Rock Springs Road in the Town of Ashford.

Jeffery has been classified in a Sheriff’s report as a vulnerable adult. He is a white man and stands 5’10 tall. It is unknown what he was wearing the morning of the crash. Anyone with information on Jeffery’s whereabouts is asked to call (716) 938-2217.