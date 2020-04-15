Cattaraugus woman charged for holding mass gathering

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y.(WIVB)- A Cattaraugus woman is facing multiple charges for violating New York State law and having a large party.

According to the Cattaraugus Sheriff’s Office, on April 13 they responded to several complaints about noise and multiple cars at 9982 New Albion Road in the Town of Cattaraugus.

Sheriffs went to the home of 29-year -old Melinda Dreaver three times that night and warned her about the health risk she eas creating for the public. They say each time Dreaver refused to comply.

After an investigation the following day, Dreaver was arrested and charged with disordly conduct, criminal nuisance and obstruction of governmental administration.

Drever was issued an apperance ticket for court on a later date.

