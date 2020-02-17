Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!

Charges pending after 2-vehicle crash hospitalizes 4

Cattaraugus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people, including both drivers, were hospitalized after two vehicles collided in Cattaraugus County.

The incident happened Sunday, shortly after Midnight, on Main St. in the Village of Randolph.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says a Jeep Compass crossed over the center line and struck a Chevy van head-on.

The drivers were taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania, while two passengers in the van were taken to UPMC in Jamestown.

Authorities say charges in this crash are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss