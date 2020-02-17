Charges pending after 2-vehicle crash hospitalizes 4

RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people, including both drivers, were hospitalized after two vehicles collided in Cattaraugus County.

The incident happened Sunday, shortly after Midnight, on Main St. in the Village of Randolph.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says a Jeep Compass crossed over the center line and struck a Chevy van head-on.

The drivers were taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania, while two passengers in the van were taken to UPMC in Jamestown.

Authorities say charges in this crash are pending.