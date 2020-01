WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)–West Valley Central Schools in Cattaraugus County will be closed tomorrow, according to a district spokesperson.

West Valley had around 30% of students absent several days this week. They also anticipated a large number of staff to be out on Friday.

The spokesperson says there were confirmed cases of the flu and confirmed cases of strep throat.

All surfaces, desktops, keyboards, doorknobs, and lockers are being disinfected every night, the district says.