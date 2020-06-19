Couple charged with leaving dog in hot vehicle while in Home Depot

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple from Pennsylvania was arrested after the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says they left a dog in a hot vehicle.

Earlier this month, both deputies and Allegany police responded to the Home Depot on Dan Eaton Dr. in Allegany.

There, witnesses say they noticed a Cocker Spaniel inside of a red pickup truck in the parking lot. The truck was not running and all the windows were up.

Outside, afternoon temperatures were reaching above 90 degrees.

The witnesses tried to find the dog’s owners, but they had no luck. About 15 minutes later, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene.

After unlocking the vehicle, the distressed animal was removed. A bystander provided the dog with water and shade.

Another 20 minutes passed and the dog’s owners came out of the store. Darrell and Lynn Goodwill, 81 and 74, were both charged with confining a companion animal in a vehicle during extreme temperatures. Both were processed at the Olean sub-station and given court appearance tickets.

The dog was placed in the possession of the town’s dog control officer, who sought care for it. The dog will be in the officer’s possession until further proceedings.

