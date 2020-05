CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – COVID-19 testing is now open to anyone in Cattaraugus County- whether or not they are symptomatic.

Only symptomatic individuals will be subject to quarantine or isolation, a press release from the Cattaraugus County Dept. of Health said Friday.

Those whose COVID-19 tests come back positive will be subject to isolation.

Testing requires pre-registration. To register, click here or call 716-938-9119.