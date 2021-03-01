Crash shuts down section of I-86 EB

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The eastbound lanes of I-86 were shut down between Exit 26 (Olean) and Exit 27 (Hinsdale) on Monday morning.

The nearly six-mile stretch of road was closed to traffic around 5 a.m. after a crash was reported.

Based on photos we received from viewers, it appears a large vehicle went off the road and turned over.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured. It’s also not known what caused the crash to occur. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

(Photo courtesy of David)