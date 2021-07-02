DEC buys 1,200 acres of land in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties

(WIVB) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has purchased more than 1,200 acres of land in western New York to create new wildlife management areas.

The two pieces of land are in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. They’ll help preserve natural habitats necessary for wildlife populations to grow and thrive.

The land will also provide outdoor recreation opportunities for the public, including fishing, hunting and trapping.

