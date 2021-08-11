Driver overturns dump truck in Cattaraugus County, flown to ECMC for treatment

TOWN OF MANSFIELD (WIVB) — A dump truck driver was knocked unconscious and taken by Mercy Flight to the hospital after his truck overturned Monday afternoon in Cattaraugus County.

The 41-year-old driver was headed north on Barse Road when he reached the intersection at Cross Road. The man wasn’t able to stop the truck and turned left onto Cross Road, overturning the truck on its passenger side.

He was knocked unconscious and flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries and his current status is unknown.

Cross Road was closed for four hours while the scene was cleaned up by BKG Trucking.