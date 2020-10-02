Ellicottville Brewing Company teams up with brewery in Mexico for new beers

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ellicottville Brewing Company teamed up with a brewery in Mexico again for their newest creation.

Horchata con Fleis was made in partnership with Falling Piano Brewery, which is based in Mexico City.

Ellicottville says the beer was inspired by a traditional Mexican drink — Horchata. It is an ale made with vanilla, lactose, cinnamon and corn flakes.

“It was an amazing experience getting the opportunity to work with exceptional brewers in another country and culture. We were able to share ideas, procedures, great brews, and a mezcal too. After brewing the Chilanga in late September, our friends at host Falling Piano invited us back to enjoy the fruits of our labor and sample the creation at the country’s largest beer extravaganza, Cerveza Mexico. Truly an amazing opportunity that we hope to be able to attend again” said Dan Minner, head brewer of Ellicottville, said.

Falling Piano is a newer brewery, founded two years ago. The two breweries plan to release a mole stout this winter.

Ellicottville is opening a new pub and bottle shop called Tap + Bottle and Taqueria this month. Their other collaboration with Falling Piano, the Chilanga, will be the house beer.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.