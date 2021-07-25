Ellicottville business owners concerned about missing out on Canadian tourism

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just over two weeks, vaccinated Americans will be able to cross the border into Canada. But our neighbors up north will still be waiting to be able to come here.

There are growing concerns on what this could mean for tourism at popular spots like in Ellicottville.

Tourism overall has picked up in Ellicottville, but shop owners say they are missing out on that extra business that Canadians bring to the area.

News 4 caught up with the owner of the She Shed, He Shed, which is a locally owned boutique on Washington Street. Susan says business owners like herself, are ready to see their neighbors up north again.

Related Content US extends closure of Canadian border through August 21; Higgins responds

Every year Canadian residents who own or rent property in Ellicottville give the town much-needed business. She says not allowing them to drive over the border is affecting the local economy.

Local officials here in Ellicottville say despite the lack of Canadian tourism, they’ve been getting visitors from all over New York and other states. But, they pointed out, allowing Canadians back will bring a nice boost to business.

Starting August 9, vaccinated Americans can cross the border into Canada, but the restrictions on Canadians coming over here was extended to August 21.