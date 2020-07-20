Ellicottville Fall Festival is cancelled

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2020 Fall Festival in Ellicottville has been cancelled.

The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the COVID 19 pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding the restrictions, we felt it would be irresponsible for us to set out to move forward with this international event, knowing full well, by the time the event came around, there was a very distinct possibility that travel bans and restrictions on gathering size would be still be in place,” they wrote in a news release.

The Chamber of Commerce says it is looking forward to the next festival in 2021.

