Fattey Beer Company brings brews from around the world to Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local craft beer market is expanding into Ellicottville.

Fattey Beer Company is getting ready to open its brand new space on Route 219 Saturday.

This is the company’s fourth location.

This one will feature beer from around the world, along with your Western New York favorites.

Owner Nik Fattey tells us, he hopes the new spot will appeal to visitors spending the weekend in Western New York’s ski country.

“We have everything from light beer to dark beer, to everything in between, wheats, lagers, sours, IPAs, which we have tons of stouts, porters, lot of Belgian aged things, a lot of things from all over the world,” said Fattey.

The new spot offers an outdoor seating area with lawn games and dogs are welcome.