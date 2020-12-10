Woman dies in house fire in Cattaraugus County

OTTO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is dead as the result of an early morning fire in Cattaraugus County.

Crews responded to the scene on N. Otto Rd. in Otto around 2:31 a.m.

According to WNY News Now, two children and a man were taken to hospitals in the Buffalo area. No names have been released.

It’s not yet clear what started this fire, but WNY News Now says that a preliminary investigation points to a wood stove in the back of the house as a possible cause.

They also say the house is most likely a total loss.

