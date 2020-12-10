Woman dies in house fire in Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of WNY News Now)

OTTO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is dead as the result of an early morning fire in Cattaraugus County.

Crews responded to the scene on N. Otto Rd. in Otto around 2:31 a.m.

According to WNY News Now, two children and a man were taken to hospitals in the Buffalo area. No names have been released.

It’s not yet clear what started this fire, but WNY News Now says that a preliminary investigation points to a wood stove in the back of the house as a possible cause.

They also say the house is most likely a total loss.

  • Photo courtesy of WNY News Now
  • Photo courtesy of WNY News Now

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss