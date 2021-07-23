Former president of union for Pioneer Central School charged with stealing more than $50K

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former president and treasurer of a union for Pioneer Central School has been accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars.

New York State police say Peggy Cass, 66, served as treasurer and president of the Pioneer Auxiliary Association Union between 2014 and 2019.

While in these roles, State police say Cass took more than $50,000 from the association’s union dues in order to pay for personal debt.

Cass was charged with grand larceny. She’ll appear in Cattaraugus County Court next month.

