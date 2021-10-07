Four charged with breaking into Cattaraugus County motel

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been charged with burglary after New York State police say they broke into a motel in Cattaraugus County.
According to police, Joshua Fernandes, 47; Erika Bulkeley, 28; Charlene Bulkeley, 49 and Edward Bulkeley, 30 broke into the Moonlight Motel on State Route 16 in Hinsdale. While there, police say they forcibly entered a room and removed items.
In addition to the second-degree burglary charge each person faces, Fernandes was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence.
All were arraigned in Allegany Town Court and released on their own recognizance. They’ll be back in court next month.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.