Franklinville man accused of stealing $140K from little league team faces several charges

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former president of a Cattaraugus County little league baseball team is facing several charges after allegedly stealing around $140,000 from the organization.

The Village of Franklinville Police Department says 50-year-old Harley Butler allegedly forged multiple documents between January 2016 and September 2019. He also stands accused of stealing about $140,000 from Franklinville Little League Baseball.

Franklinville PD had been investigating this case for two years.

Butler was arrested and charged with second-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny, six counts of second-degree forgery and six counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

The Cattaraugus County district attorney’s office and New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit helped in the investigation.