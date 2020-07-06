Franklinville man arrested for stealing fireworks from PA

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police arrested a Franklinville man last Thursday for possession of stolen fireworks.

On July 2, during a traffic stop on State Route 98 in the Town of Great Valley, troopers found 57-year-old Salvatore Faliero to have illegal fireworks, which they say had been stolen from a business in McKean County, PA, police say.

Police charged him with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and unlawfully selling fireworks.

Faliero was released with appearance tickets for Great Valley Town Court. He’s due back in September.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.