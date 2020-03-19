1  of  2
Gas prices in Cattaraugus County drop below $2

Cattaraugus County

by: News 4 Staff

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The price of gas continues to drop across Western New York.

AAA says the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is about $2.48.

It’s even lower in the Southern Tier.

Ellen Heron owns the Heron’s Landing gas station in the Seneca Nation.

The price of gas there is just $1.47.

But while the price at the pump is good, Heron says other parts of the reservation like bingo halls are feeling the squeeze.

Heron’s gas station also sells food.

She says she’s shifted to a drive-through and they’re making adjustments.

