Gas prices starting to plummet, some drivers seeing prices the area hasn’t seen in decades

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The fact that fewer people are driving has caused gasoline prices to plummet.

Jim Stiles was among those paying only 68 cents a gallon for gas this morning at Allegany Gas and Smokes in Salamanca.

Diane Grodecki bought right gas cans and filled her car’s tank.

Even with crude oil selling at less than half of what it was in January, and even with a 75 to 80 cent tax advantage here in Seneca territory it’s hard to believe this price could even be profitable.

Gas stations on the Cattaraugus Territory in Irving are still gas for about a buck, but because Seneca businesses are tax-exempt, were told even the stations in Salamanca that were selling for as low as 65 cents were still making a few cents profit.