Have you seen him? NYSP searching for missing Little Valley man

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a missing Cattaraugus County man.

State Police said in a news release, Shawn D. Bishop, 49, of Little Valley hasn’t been seen since December 12 and has a history of making unexpected travel due to his schizophrenia diagnosis.

Authorities describe Bishop as a thin white man with brown hair and a beard. The last he was seen, the 49-year-old was wearing a brown camouflage jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shawn D. Bishop is asked to call NYSP at (585) 344-6200.

