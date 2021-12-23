LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a missing Cattaraugus County man.
State Police said in a news release, Shawn D. Bishop, 49, of Little Valley hasn’t been seen since December 12 and has a history of making unexpected travel due to his schizophrenia diagnosis.
Authorities describe Bishop as a thin white man with brown hair and a beard. The last he was seen, the 49-year-old was wearing a brown camouflage jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shawn D. Bishop is asked to call NYSP at (585) 344-6200.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- NY Governor signs legislation designed to help Cariol Horne file for pension benefits
- Local nonprofit founder gifted brand new car
- White House promises to help development of two antiviral pills, defends administration’s efforts
- Have you seen him? NYSP searching for missing Little Valley man
- Bills stadium site in Buffalo outscored Orchard Park site in PSE’s 2019 study