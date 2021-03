ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley announced their ski resort closed for the season on March 25 as Spring temperatures are on the rise.

According to a tweet from the resort the decision was made based on current snow coverage and forecasted weather on the way.

They say to keep an eye out for a “closing tribute to 2020-21” on the way soon.

After looking at the forecast and current coverage at the resort, we've made the decision to close for the season as of Thursday, March 25th.



Thank you to everyone who made a difficult season so successful, and stay tuned for a closing tribute to 2020-21 coming soon!