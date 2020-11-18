Holiday Valley gears up for winter, begins making snow

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Tis’ the season for skiing and snowboarding. Holiday Valley’s ski resort is getting ready for just that.

Crews took advantage of the cold temperatures and started making snow at the resort last night.

The director of marketing at the resort, Jane Eshbaugh, says the goal was to get a head start on stockpiling snow as they head into the season.

“We didn’t want to get caught behind, so we decided to start. We do have some predictions of some warmer weather coming, but this will get everything started. Everybody is ready to go. All the people are trained. We may end up with a few piles on some of our core slopes that will allow us to build up as we get more cold weather.” Jane Eshbaugh, Holiday Valley Resort Director of Marketing

Holiday Valley hopes to open its slopes the day after Thanksgiving, weather permitting.

COVID-19 safety measures are in place at the ski resort, including a mask requirement, except while skiing, eating and drinking.

Eshbaugh says the ski resort saw a lot of Western New Yorkers visiting the resort over the summer to take advantage of being outside. Especially with so many restrictions in place because of COVID-19.

They’re hoping for a similar outcome, with a lot of Western New York visitors this winter.

The resort is offering half-priced “learn to ski” and “learn to snowboard” packages in the month of January.