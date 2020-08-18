Holiday Valley reinvesting nearly $3 million into improvements

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley is planning to make millions of dollars in improvements.

“You’re loyal to us. We’re dedicated to you,” the ski resort wrote on Instagram, while announcing its reinvestment of $2.9 million for the 2020-21 season.

Here’s what that money is going toward:

  • New PistenBully 600 snow cat with SNOWSat technology
  • Phase II of an LED lighting project
  • Additions to its snow-making system
  • More tree/glades work
  • New uniforms for Holiday Valley’s Snow Sports School

Holiday Valley says it is also planning to add two new lifts in 2021 and 2022.

