Holiday Valley reinvesting nearly $3 million into improvements

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley is planning to make millions of dollars in improvements.

“You’re loyal to us. We’re dedicated to you,” the ski resort wrote on Instagram, while announcing its reinvestment of $2.9 million for the 2020-21 season.

Here’s what that money is going toward:

New PistenBully 600 snow cat with SNOWSat technology

Phase II of an LED lighting project

Additions to its snow-making system

More tree/glades work

New uniforms for Holiday Valley’s Snow Sports School

Holiday Valley says it is also planning to add two new lifts in 2021 and 2022.

