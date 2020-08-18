Holiday Valley reinvesting nearly $3 million into improvements

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley is planning to make millions of dollars in improvements.
“You’re loyal to us. We’re dedicated to you,” the ski resort wrote on Instagram, while announcing its reinvestment of $2.9 million for the 2020-21 season.
Here’s what that money is going toward:
- New PistenBully 600 snow cat with SNOWSat technology
- Phase II of an LED lighting project
- Additions to its snow-making system
- More tree/glades work
- New uniforms for Holiday Valley’s Snow Sports School
Holiday Valley says it is also planning to add two new lifts in 2021 and 2022.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.