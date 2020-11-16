Holiday Valley to begin making snow this week

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley’s planning to start making snow this Tuesday night.

Temperatures are expected to warm up on Thursday, so the resort won’t be able to make enough snow to open, but the targeted opening date isn’t far off.

Ideally, Holiday Valley would like to welcome visitors on Friday, November 27. But that’s only if the weather permits it.

The resort will be testing the snow-making system in several locations and creating stockpiles of snow in the core area this week.