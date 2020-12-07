Holiday Valley to open Thursday

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley will start its season on Thursday, December 10.
Recently, snowmaking has been taking place at the Ellicottville resort. As of Monday morning, 144 acre-feet of snow has been made. An acre foot is is one acre is covered with a foot of snow.
Holiday Valley is planning to open at least four slopes for beginning, intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders.
Daytime lessons will be available, and hot beverages and a limited menu will be available in two lodges.
The resort will be open for day skiing on Thursday, then day and night skiing starting Friday.
