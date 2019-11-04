Holiday Valley to start making snow Thursday night

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some news coming out of Holiday Valley today, they plan to begin making snow this upcoming Thursday night.

According to the Holiday Valley Twitter, the temperatures through the end of the week are giving them a window to make the snow/

“The boys are planning to fire the guns up on some runs and build piles, which we’ll keep as is for the time being,” Holiday Valley said.

Friday, November 29, is the day they’re targeting as the 2019/20 opening day.

Holiday Valley added, “This is obviously very weather dependent – but between the ferocity of our system, a great forecast and (hopefully) some more help by Ma Nature snow-wise, we’re confident.”

Here’s the program: the temps through the end of the week into next look like a pretty great window. The boys are planning to fire the guns up on some runs and build piles, which we’ll keep as is for the time being. — Holiday Valley (@holidayvalley) November 4, 2019