ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow-making operations will begin this Friday at HoliMont in Ellicottville.

“These ‘whales’ of snow will sit until cured then groomed out just before our anticipated opening date,” HoliMont wrote in a news release.

The ski club calls this one of the earliest starts to the season in years.

Although it’s a private club, HoliMont’s slopes will be open to the public Monday through Friday once it opens.