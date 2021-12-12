Hot meals offered to Town of Dayton, Persia residents during prolonged power outage

DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many residents in the Towns of Dayton and Persia are still without power, and town officials are offering a warm meal to those in need.

Gowanda Fire Department Chief Stephen Raiport said Sunday that NYSEG doesn’t have a power restoration timeframe for Dayton and Persia. The utility company advised town officials to prepare for a long power outage.

Those without power in the affected areas can get a hot meal at the Dayton Fire Hall beginning at noon. For more information, residents can call the hall at (716) 532-2627. COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced, according to Chief Raiport.

Plans are being put together for water and ice distribution to residents. The Gowanda Fire and Dayton Fire Departments set up a joint command post at the Dayton Fire Hall.

As of Sunday at 10 a.m. 339 residents in Dayton and 242 in Persia are without power.

