Improvement project completed on stretch of Thruway that runs through Seneca Nation

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Tuesday, the New York State Thruway Authority announced the completion of a four-mile improvement project to a section of the I-90 that runs through the Cattaraugus Territory in Western New York.

Officials say the $20.8 million project, that started in fall of 2019, included the complete repair ad rebuild of 14 lane miles of the Thruway, between the Eden-Angola exit (57A) and Silver Creek exit (58), and additional safety enhancements.

During the project, crews used approximately 125,000 tons of asphalt pavement, and more than 20,000 tons of gravel subbase to completely rebuild the roadway down to the concrete base.

The additional safety enhancements in the project included the replacement of more than 20,000 linear feet, approximately 3.75 miles, of guiderail, draining improvements, and new roadway striping for enhanced visibility.

With the completion, the Thruway Authority says the speed limit in both directions, between 57A and 58, has returned to 65 MPH.

Officials also say the project finished up weeks earlier than scheduled and on budget.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.