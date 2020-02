NFL Hall of Fame member Jim Kelly greets fans on the sidelines prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills Hall of Fame Quarterback Jim Kelly will visit St. Bonaventure University next Saturday, February 22, before the men’s basketball game against Richmond.

He’ll be signing autographs in the Quick Center for the Arts from 4:45-5:15 p.m.

The university says Kelly will also serve as honorary captain of the Bonnies.