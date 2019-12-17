Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

NWS Buffalo says those areas could see heavy lake effect snow, with total accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow as well.

Greatest accumulations will happen over higher terrain in the western portion of Cattaraugus County and the higher terrain of the Chautauqua Ridge in Chautauqua County.

According to the National Weather Service, travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility.

Potentially hazardous conditions could impact morning or evening commutes.