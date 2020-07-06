Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Landlord shoots tenant multiple times during physical altercation last Friday

Cattaraugus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A landlord was arrested last Friday for shooting a tenant during a dispute.

New York State Police say at 6:05 p.m., troopers responded to State Route 98 in the Town of Farmersville to find the landlord of the property, 51-year-old Daniel Langdon of Little valley, got into a physical altercation with the 40-year-old man living there.

During the altercation, police tell News 4, Langdon pulled out a legally owned 9mm pistol and shot the man multiple times.

The tenant was airlifted to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged Langdon with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

He was kept in Cattaraugus County Jail on $25,000 cash bail following his arraignment.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss