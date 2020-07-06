Landlord shoots tenant multiple times during physical altercation last Friday

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A landlord was arrested last Friday for shooting a tenant during a dispute.

New York State Police say at 6:05 p.m., troopers responded to State Route 98 in the Town of Farmersville to find the landlord of the property, 51-year-old Daniel Langdon of Little valley, got into a physical altercation with the 40-year-old man living there.

During the altercation, police tell News 4, Langdon pulled out a legally owned 9mm pistol and shot the man multiple times.

The tenant was airlifted to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged Langdon with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

He was kept in Cattaraugus County Jail on $25,000 cash bail following his arraignment.

