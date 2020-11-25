Leaders in Cattaraugus County say they’re seeing surge in coronavirus cases

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders in Cattaraugus County say they’re seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The health department recorded more than new 200 cases in the last week.

To put that in perspective, the county recorded the same amount over the entire month of October.

Dr. Kevin Watkins says a large number of these new cases are coming from St. Bonaventure University and Olean Hospital.

But he says he’s confident the county can handle the surge.

“Were able to isolate those that are positive, were able to do contact tracing for those who have been direct contacts of those positives and get them quarantined,” Dr. Watkins said.

He added that he believes the number of cases will keep climbing after Thanksgiving.