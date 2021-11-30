Lodging at Holiday Valley getting booked up

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, December begins. It’s a time that, for many people, means finding winter fun.

One spot in western New York that’s great for winter fun is Holiday Valley.

The operators of the Ellicottville ski resort have new ways for visitors to enjoy the snow this season. Those include a brand new, high-speed chairlift called the Yodeler Express.

They say people are eager to hit the slopes, with many season passes already sold, and lodging starting to book up.

This will be Holiday Valley’s 64th season.