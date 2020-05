CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Frustration is building in Western New York counties that are stuck on pause.

Members of the Cattaraugus County Chamber of Commerce discussed being lumped in with the region’s major population center in Erie County.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says spikes in COVID-19 cases are not limited to high-population areas.

Hochul says continued social distancing is still needed to prevent outbreaks in rural areas.