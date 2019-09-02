Man accused of breaking into vacant home for items to sell at yard sale

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A young man in Cattaraugus County is accused of picking through a vacant house for items to tag and sell at a yard sale.

State police said that troopers were investigating a burglary in progress on East Union Street in the village of Allegany.

Troopers allege that William C. Carmona unlawfully entered the property and was selling items from inside at a yard sale.

Carmona, 18, of Allegany is charged with third-degree burglary. He was taken to jail with bail set at $2,000 cash or $4,000 property bond.