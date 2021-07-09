Man arrested, charged in connection with Town of Randolph attempted murder

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — George Hollobaugh was arrested and charged Thursday in connection to a Town of Randolph attempted murder investigation.

Hollobaugh was extradited back to Cattaraugus County from Pennsylvania where he was being held on unrelated charges. He was arraigned in court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $100,000 cash bail and $200,000 bond to appear at a later date in the Town of Randolph Court.

He was charged with second-degree attempted murder in connection

No other information is available at this time.