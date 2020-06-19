Live Now
Man killed in crash after going off I-86

Cattaraugus County

COLDSPRING, N.Y (WIVB) — A man was killed in a crash in Cattaraugus County this past weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the victim, but they say he was 59 years old.

On Sunday morning, shortly before 10:15 a.m., the driver was headed west on I-86 in the Town of Coldspring. During this time, authorities say he lost control and went off the right side road.

After going down through a field, the Sheriff’s Office says his vehicle struck multiple trees and a chain link fence before hitting a guard rail at the end of Lower Jones Hill Rd.

The vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to a rest upside down.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

