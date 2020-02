TOWN OF EAST OTTO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver in Cattaraugus County was taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight after striking a tree on Wednesday morning.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was driving on Crumb Hill Rd. in East Otto when the incident occurred just after 6 a.m. They say he swerved off the roadway in an attempt to miss a deer.

The victim’s injuries have been described by the Sheriff’s Office as “serious.”